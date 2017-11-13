Has Lionel Messi pipped Cristiano Ronaldo to win Ballon d’Or 2017?

Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi has pipped his rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or award for this year, according to a social media leak.

The Mirror reports that a photograph of the France Football magazine’s cover page has been leaked on social media platforms, reportedly with Messi on the cover.

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or as many as five times, whereas Ronaldo has won it on four occasions. The French magazine ‘France Football’ has been in charge of the awards.

Leaked cover of France Football's Ballon d'Or edition? Did Messi win the Ballon D'or 2017?



Don't know if this is real or not... pic.twitter.com/mHLLzi1iKc — ᵁᴸᵀᴿᴬ® (@UltraAutistic) November 11, 2017

The report added that Messi is the second favourite this year among bookmakers to win the award which will be held on December 7.

However, it is Ronaldo who is being expected to win the Ballon d’Or this year, having already clinched FIFA’s The Best. The France Football magazine is scheduled to announce the winner on December 7.

According to 101goals.com, however, France Football ‘always makes three different copies of their Ballon d’Or magazine, covering for the three finalists. Even in 2016, the winner’s name was leaked early on social media.