 How Andrea Pirlo stole David Beckham, Ronaldinho’s secret at AC Milan | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 29, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

How Andrea Pirlo stole David Beckham, Ronaldinho’s secret at AC Milan

David Beckham and Ronaldinho played along side Pirlo at AC Milan in between 2008 to 2011 in Serie A

football Updated: Nov 29, 2017 16:30 IST
IANS
Andrea Pirlo made 284 appearances for AC Milan from 2001 to 2011.
Andrea Pirlo made 284 appearances for AC Milan from 2001 to 2011.(AFP)

Andrea Pirlo, former Italy international, said he stole ex team-mates David Beckham and Ronaldinho’s secrets while playing for Serie A football club AC Milan.

The former England midfielder Beckham and ex-Brazil star Ronaldinho played along side Pirlo at AC Milan in between 2008 to 2011.

READ | Andrea Pirlo slams Italy’s performance in World Cup play-off loss to Sweden

“At Milan we had (David) Beckham, Ronaldinho, (Clarence) Seedorf.... a lot of good kickers. We talked to each other, we watched each other and we stole each other’s secrets,” the 38-year-old was quoted as saying by goal.com on Tuesday.

Pirlo, who made 284 appearances for A.C Milan from 2001 to 2011 also said he used to learn adapting Brazilian Juninho’s free-kick style but failed to understand his execution technique.

READ | Andrea Pirlo bids farewell to football after decades-long career

“I used to watch Juninho’s free-kicks without being able to figure out how he hit them. I tried and tried, until eventually I came up with my own way to strike them,” the former midfielder said.

“I was by myself trying all types of free-kicks,” Pirlo added.

more from football
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you