How Andrea Pirlo stole David Beckham, Ronaldinho’s secret at AC Milan

Andrea Pirlo, former Italy international, said he stole ex team-mates David Beckham and Ronaldinho’s secrets while playing for Serie A football club AC Milan.

The former England midfielder Beckham and ex-Brazil star Ronaldinho played along side Pirlo at AC Milan in between 2008 to 2011.

“At Milan we had (David) Beckham, Ronaldinho, (Clarence) Seedorf.... a lot of good kickers. We talked to each other, we watched each other and we stole each other’s secrets,” the 38-year-old was quoted as saying by goal.com on Tuesday.

Pirlo, who made 284 appearances for A.C Milan from 2001 to 2011 also said he used to learn adapting Brazilian Juninho’s free-kick style but failed to understand his execution technique.

“I used to watch Juninho’s free-kicks without being able to figure out how he hit them. I tried and tried, until eventually I came up with my own way to strike them,” the former midfielder said.

“I was by myself trying all types of free-kicks,” Pirlo added.