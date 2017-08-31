How football god Lionel Messi makes this young kid’s dream come true

Lionel Messi is one of the most iconic sportsperson in the current era. Wherever he goes, he’s often mobbed by fans despite security trying their best to thwart any untoward incidents. While that might keep the grown-ups at bay, it’s often difficult to make youngsters understand the norms, protocols and the jargons that they don’t want to be a part of.

A similar situation happened at Montevideo on Wednesday when the star Argentinian player alighted from the bus with his teammates to head to the practice session ahead of their clash against Uruguay for the upcoming World Cup qualifier.

Messi had almost walked in when he spotted a young kid being dragged away by a security guard. He paused briefly before asking the guard to let the kid in who was vividly distraught at the idea that he would come so close to meeting his icon and be dragged away in that fashion.

Brilliant. Sheep & a Lion. None of them gave a flying fuck for the kid. #Messi notices, cares & suddenly it's vital pic.twitter.com/lNvpD36tR2 — Graham Hunter (@BumperGraham) August 30, 2017

However, the kid’s luck changed drastically as Messi interfered. The Barcelona forward, having noticed how emotional the kid became, hugged him and posed for a photograph. Almost in an instant, the tears were gone, and a big wide grin could be spotted as the kid clung on to the picture on the cellphone.

This wasn’t the first time Messi has gone out of his way to meet his fans though. Last year, he met a young boy from Africa who had become an internet sensation for being pictured wearing a plastic bag with his name written on it. He had worn a blue and white plastic, which resembled the primary colours of Argentina’s national jersey, with Messi’s name written in blue. They duo later met in Qatar.

The image the world wanted to see. The six year old boy who dreamed of meeting his hero, #Messi, finally comes true. #FCBinDoha pic.twitter.com/58FWn17b9A — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022) December 13, 2016

Six year old Afghan boy Murtaza finally meets #Messi. pic.twitter.com/ujA2wa81UB — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022) December 13, 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo, too, has been part of a few such moments. During the Euro 2016 last year, a fan had run onto the pitch after Portugal had drawn 0-0 against Austria with the talismanic missing a penalty. However, instead of losing his cool, the Portuguese skipper held off security and obliged the fan to click a selfie with him.

While there are innumerable such instances, the most memorable one is perhaps that of a fan rousing from coma after Ronaldo had scored a goal in a World Cup play-off clash against Sweden.

David Pawlaczyk, a Polish kid, had suffered several internal injuries after getting knocked off his bike in August 2013. While he slipped into coma despite being rushed to a hospital, his parents were told that their son could be healed by sound therapy. David was a Real Madrid fan and his parents kept playing radio commentary to him with a hope of a miracle. And when Ronaldo completed his hat-trick against Sweden in November 2013, even the illness couldn’t hold back David’s excitement.

The Polish press had reported the story next day and Ronaldo had invited David’s family to Madrid during a clash against Dortmund.