I-League 2017-18: Gokulam Kerala FC draw 1-1 with Chennai City FC

Gokulam Kerala FC and Chennai City FC played out a 1-1 draw in an evenly matched I-League clash in Kozhikode.

Bayi Kamo Stephane put Gokulam Kerala FC in the lead in the 22nd minute before Jean Michael Joachim equalised for Chennai City FC six minutes later.

Joachim almost scored in the third minute but GKFC goalie Nikhil Barnard, who was adjudged as the Hero of the Match later, saved his team from an early ignominy.

Gokulam winger Vicky Meitei had the home side’s first chance but Chennai defender Henry Monsang Tesong came up to the rescue with a goal-line clearance.

Soosai Raj wasted another chance after he surged past the defenders, collecting a pass from midfield, but his shot missed the target when he had only goalie to beat.

Soon after Gokulam found the opener as Kamo received a long pass from Sushanth and buried it nicely after dribbling past a Chennai defender and goalie.

Chennai City regained their lost moment after the goal and started to attack Gokulam relentlessly. Nikhil produced a double save off Joachim and Soosai Raj but his efforts did not pay off as they equalized minutes later.

Chennai City found the equalizer through a corner taken by Edwin Sydney as he swung it over Gokulam defence and Joachim scored from a header.

GKFC coach Bino George was forced to substitute Mbele at the stroke of the first half due to injury. The injury was a setback as they lost an important player and this was evident in Gokulam’s second-half display.

They had their chances in the second half but their efforts went in vain as the GKFC forwards wasted several of them to end the match in a draw.

Gokulam Kerala FC are now seventh on the 10-team table with one point from two matches.

Chennai City FC are also on one point from two matches, but occupy the eighth spot due to a poorer goal difference.

The match lived up to the expectations of the huge crowd as both teams played an attacking football. Though the visitors had most of the possession, Gokulam were able to play their attacking game with ease and if it was not their profligacy in front of the goal, they could have snatched the victory.