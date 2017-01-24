I-League: DSK Shivajians FC hold Mohun Bagan AC to a goalless draw

Table toppers Mohun Bagan AC’s winning spree in the I-League ended with a 0-0 draw against DSK Shivajians FC at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan AC came into the match with a four game winning streak but were guilty of missing a lot of chances. They still remained at the top of the table with 13 points from five mnatches. DSK improved to five points from as many matches but stayed at the sixth spot.

DSK Shivajians FC missed chances to score, hitting the post in the first half. Mohun Bagan’s Subhashis Bose’s shot also hit bar in the second half.

The home team got off to a great start, threatening to take the lead in the opening seconds.

Kim Song-yong was fed by Juan Quero who stole a march over his marker to set up the South Korean for his third goal in as many games. But his shot skimmed the the far post after beating keeper Debjit Mazumder all ends up for a goal kick.

Towards the end of the half, both sides had opportunities to go ahead. In the 34th minute, Mohun Bagan’s U-22 player Bose launched a left footed floater to Yusa Katsumi on the right of the box.

The Japanese playmaker headed it back for striker Jeje Lalpekhlua who attempt was valiantly blocked by a rival defender.

The best chance of the half fell to Shivajians when Kim hit the post with a low drive which cannoned off the vertical and came into play. Quero tried his luck on the rebound but launched the ball over under pressure.

In the second period, Lalrinzuala Lallianzuala Chhangte missed two sitters while for Bagan, Bose, Sony Norde and Katsumi also skewed good opportunities.