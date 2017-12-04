I-League: Indian Arrows face Minerva Punjab FC challenge after opening win

After overcoming Chennai City FC challenge with a convincing 3-0 win, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) development side Indian Arrows will be in action for the second time in Goa in their I-League campaign when they face Minerva Punjab FC here tomorrow.

The Arrows are debutants in the I-league this season and got off to the right start by beating Chennai City comfortably.

Aniket Yadhav was the star for the Arrows as his double strike ensured them full points from their first home match here.

They are playing at GMC Athletic Stadium since no venue in Delhi is available. Tomorrow, they would look to collect full points before they shift back to Delhi to play their remaining home matches.

The young and energetic Indian Arrows gave a good account of themselves against Chennai City.

The Arrows coach Norton de Matos said he was happy that his team won the first match.

“I’m happy the boys are following my training and showing good skill and organisation. The I-League level is different, the players playing in the I-league are physically strong and tactically better than our boys and playing against them will help our boys to get good experience,” said de Matos.

“We have a couple of players who have injuries but I have 18 players who are fit so that I can field the same team tomorrow. This is the first time that Indian team playing in the I-league are without foreigners and comprise mostly of U- 17 players.

“They have given a good account of themselves in the first match which is a good sign as these players came compete against clubs after a couple of years exposure. Our aim tomorrow is to win the game, try not to make mistakes. We are ready to give cent percent to win tomorrow,” said de Matos.

Minerva coach Wankhem Khogen Singh knew his side can take the Arrows lightly to their own peril.

“They have just played in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and their morale is high after winning their last match against Chennai City FC. They are swift in their counter moves which we have to take care of,” Singh said.

“Aniket is a dangerous player and we cannot give him space inside the box. Our defence will have to keep a close watch on him. We have slight advantage over them as we have foreigners playing in our team while they do not have and we will try to cash on it. On the whole it is going to be exciting match,” he added.