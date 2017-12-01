I-League: Minerva Punjab beat debutants Neroca 2-1

Minerva Punjab FC on Friday defeated I-League debutants Neroca FC 2-1 to notch their first win of the ongoing season, jumping to the top of the standings in the process.

Playing at home in Ludhiana, Minerva were pegged back in the 18th minute when Felix Chidi put Neroca ahead.

Bhutanese forward Chencho Gyeltshen equalised the scores six minutes later when his powerful shot from the left corner of the penalty box hit the back of the net.

Minerva dominated proceedings for the rest of the game, and with moments left for the half time break, Lago Bei finished off a cross to give his side the lead.

Neroca struggled to create opportunities throughout the match, and Minerva eventually held on for a 2-1 win.

Minerva will next face Indian Arrows away from home in their next I-League game on Tuesday, while Neroca will travel to Kozhikode for their game against Gokulam Kerala on December 9.