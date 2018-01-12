 I-League: Mohun Bagan confirm signing of Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi | football | Hindustan Times
I-League: Mohun Bagan confirm signing of Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi

Mohun Bagan, languishing at fifth place in the I-League points table, today announced the signing of Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi.

Updated: Jan 12, 2018 16:30 IST
Akram Moghrabi has previously plied his trade in the I-League in the 2012-13 season with Churchill Brothers and has now signed for Kolkata side Mohun Bagan. (Twitter: @LebanonFG)

Mohun Bagan today announced the signing of Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi for the remainder of the 2017-18 I-League season.

Mohun Bagan, languishing at fifth place in the points table, parted ways with Liberian forward Anusmana Kromah yesterday following a string of poor outings.

“With immense pleasure we wish to state that Mohun Bagan have roped in Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi for 2017-18 season. The striker is in Lebanon and will apply for his visa today,” the club said in a statement.

Moghrabi, who has previously plied his trade on Indian soil in the 2012-13 season with Churchill Brothers when he helped the Goan side clinch the I-League title, is expected to fill the void up front along with Dipanda Dicka.

The Green and Maroons lost to Minerva Punjab FC 1-2 in their last game in which Kromah missed a spot kick.

Mohun Bagan have 13 points from nine matches.

