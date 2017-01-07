 I-League or Federation Cup? Mohun Bagan Club seems confused | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

I-League or Federation Cup? Mohun Bagan Club seems confused

football Updated: Jan 07, 2017 16:06 IST
Dhiman Sarkar
Dhiman Sarkar
Highlight Story

Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen (left) and skipper Katsumi Yusa address the media at the official 10th I-League pre-match media conference at the club on Saturday. ‎The backdrop though talks of a different tournament (HT Photo)

Champions in 2014-15 and runners-up in the last season, the 127-year-old Mohun Bagan ‎Club seems to have been caught in a time warp. Or, in 2016.

Seven days into the new year, Mohun Bagan put up as backdrop to the official pre-match media conference of their 10th I-League opener, against Churchill Brothers, that said “Hero Federation Cup 2016.”

Asked why, a club official said it would be changed for the next game. The official didn’t elaborate.

This isn’t the only sign of mismanagement at a club that rarely misses an opportunity to criticise the often amateurish ways of football organisers in India.

Having decided that they would play at the Rabindra Sarovar stadium in this I-League, Mohun Bagan were snubbed by a National Green Tribunal bench in Kolkata on Friday‎. That meant shifting their opening game to Barasat stadium.

“We didn’t get even a single training session at the match venue. They (Mohun Bagan) gave us their practice ground but we couldn’t hold closed-door sessions here,” said Churchill Brothers coach Alfred Fernandes here on Saturday.

Both transgressions are likely to invite sanctions from the All India Football Federation.

tags

more from football

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<