In George Weah, Mohun Bagan’s Liberian medio Ansumana Kromah trusts

The winds of change that blew across Liberia and elected George Weah as its 24th president touched the Mohun Bagan club too. It is one of the few things that makes Mohun Bagan midfielder Ansumana Kromah perk up when things aren’t going swimmingly for him and his team in the I-League.

“I am happy and excited. This is very positive news for us,” said Kromah, 25, after training on Monday ahead of Mohun Bagan’s seventh round match against Chennai City FC on Tuesday.

READ | Luis Norton de Matos praises Indian Arrows’ progress ahead of East Bengal clash

Weah, 51, is one of those “many talented footballers from Liberia” who achieved international stardom. From growing up in a slum in Monrovia, Liberia’s capital, to being the only African who was adjudged the world’s best player in 1995, Weah managed to convince Liberians that nothing is impossible.

Weah’s campaign for change is said to be thin on specifics in a country ravaged by a long civil war where unemployment and poverty are high. But he still got 61.5% of the votes in the second round of polling on December 26.

READ | I-League: Indian Arrows face East Bengal test in new versus old clash

It wasn’t surprising therefore that Weah is Kromah’s idol. But he is pragmatic enough to realise Weah faces a lot of challenges. “He can’t solve all our problems but I am confident things will improve under him,” said Kromah.

In the way they have shaped themselves as conscience-keepers of their countries, Weah shares a lot with Garry Kasparov. The Russian chess legend ended the year with a message that spoke about “positive change, and taking action to create it…”

That is what Liberia has done. The legendary footballer has a lot on his plate but like many of his fellow citizens, in Weah Kromah trusts.