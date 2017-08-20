India’s records meaningless if we fail to make AFC Asian Cup: Stephen Constantine

India beat Mauritius 2-1 in the first match of the Tri-nation series on Saturday for a record eighth consecutive win. However, coach Stephen Constantine believes the historic feat would mean nothing if India fail to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup finals in 2019.

“It means nothing because we haven’t (yet) qualified for the Asian Cup. I am very proud to make this little bit of history but if we don’t qualify for the Asian Cup, what’s the use of these 9 or 10 or 11 wins in a row?” said Constantine while speaking to the media.

India’s previous best came between 1962 and 1964 when they notched up seven wins in a row.

“Records are nice but I don’t really take too much stock of that. Victories are important to keep the momentum going but our focus is on Macau. We need to get something in that game,” he added.

India play Macau in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on September 5 immediately after the Tri-nation series.

Commenting on India’s performance on Saturday, Constantine termed it an average outing that could have ended badly on another day.

“We didn’t do what we normally do and gave them too much space, a little too much respect. I don’t like it when we give other teams a head start. We are not a team that can afford to give teams a one-goal lead and then begin putting in our best. On another day we might have got punished,” said Constantine.

India were captained by Sandesh Jhingan and his good performance makes him favourite to take over the armband from Sunil Chettri, feels the coach.

“I think a captain must reflect the character and determination of the coach. Sandesh is a fighter just like me (and) he leads by example. I think when Sunil is ready to pack up, we have at least one more person that could be the captain,” revealed Constantine.

The Englishman lavished praise on the 24-year-old centre-back, saying that a player of his calibre should be playing in a bigger league.

“For me, Sandesh could and should be playing in a bigger league,” he added.

Constantine also congratulated Balwant Singh on his first international goal. It proved decisive.

“Balwant was superb, he absolutely ran himself into the ground today. I am really happy that he got his first international goal,” he said.

“We made a few changes in the second half, the boys worked very hard and improved to dominate the second half. Overall, we deserved to win the game,” he commented on India’s comeback.

India take on St Nevis & Kitts in their next tri-nation series fixture on August 24 but Constantine stresses the team’s main focus is the AFC Asia Cup qualifier.