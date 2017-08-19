India score come-from-behind victory vs Mauritius in tri-nation football

India came back from a goal down to defeat Mauritius 2-1 and keep their preparations for the AFC Asia Qualifier on track, at the Andheri Sports Complex on Saturday.

Goals from Robin Singh (37) and Balwant Singh (61) earned the Sandesh Jhingan-led team a hard-fought win over the African nation, giving them the start they needed in the tri-nation series.

Jean Jocelyn (14) opened the scoring for Mauritius with a deflected goal, before Robin Singh got India back on level terms eight minutes before halftime. Jeje Lalpekhlua combined well with substitute Balwant after the break, putting him on route to scoring India’s winning goal, incidentally his first for country.

Mauritius were clearly the better side in the opening minutes, exerting pressure on the host defence with crisp passes in the centre that allowed them the first shot on target through winger Joseph Kevin.

Their close-knit game paid off in the 14th minute. Kevin’s dangerous ball ricochet off Narayan Das and Jocelyn took a shot that deflected off Anas Edathodika, rose above a wrong-footed Subrata Paul and found the bottom of the net.

India fight back

A determined India fought back, taking advantage of an unorganised Mauritian backline in the 37th minute. Rowllin Borges sent a superb grounder to Robin Singh who kept his cool to slot the ball past Kevin Jean-Louis into the bottom right corner.

India coach Stephen Constantine gave three Indian youngsters their senior debut. Match-winner Balwant, Amrinder Singh and Nikhil Chandrashekhar were brought on after the break. Manvir Singh was also introduced for the first time in national team colours later in the half.

India started the second half dominating play. Lalpekhlua skillfully flicked a mid-air ball to Balwant who carried it goalwards before sliding it past the advancing goalkeeper to net India’s winner.

Mauritius though remained steady in their approach with Joesph Kevin, undoubtedly the visitors’ best player on Saturday, threatening from the right flank. The Indian defense, commanded by Jhingan, kept its cool to thwart several Mauritian charges.

Nikhil and Balwant were impressive, leading the attack in the second half as India saw the game through. They have won 14 of the last 16 matches they have played.