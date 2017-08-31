India squad for Asian Cup qualifier vs Macau named, includes six U-23 players

Six players from the AFC U-23 campaign in Doha last month were today named in the 24-member squad for India’s AFC Asian Cup Qualifier football match against Macau on September 5.

The squad will depart for Macau from Mumbai via Bangkok tomorrow.

India currently stay on top of Group A with six points, courtesy back-to-back victories against Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic.

However, national coach Stephen Constantine felt there was “no reason to underestimate Macau as a team”.

“Macau will be playing at home and in front of their home crowd. There’s always a marked difference between playing at home and playing an away match but we are aware of the challenge,” Constantine said.

The Indian team has been camping in Mumbai since August 12 during which it played two International matches against Mauritius and St Kitts and Nevis in the tri-nation football tournament as part of the preparation.

“The matches provided us the much needed match practice ahead of our challenge against Macau,” said the coach.

Indian football legend I M VIjayan, who will also be travelling to Macau as an observer, said the “team looks to be in great shape”.

“The body language is positive but ahead of such matches, there’s always a tendency of taking it a bit lightly against lower ranked opponents. The boys need to keep working hard on the ground against Macau,” he stated.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subrata Paul, Albino Gomes.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Arnab Mondal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Md. Rafique, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary.

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh, Balwant Singh.