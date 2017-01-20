India U-17 football team finishes last in Moscow after 1-0 loss to Tajikistan

The India U-17 football team lost 1-0 to 10-man Tajikistan in a 15-16th position play-off match in the Granatkin Memorial Cup in Moscow on Friday.

Read more | Goa, India’s football hub, has no player in Indian team for FIFA U-17 World Cup

The Granatkin Memorial Cup featured 16 teams from across the world. India finished last with only one win from five outings, according to an All India Football Federation (AIFF) release.

Read more | Why football-mad Kerala could lose out on ‘marquee matches’ at the U17 World Cup

In a drab first half, both teams failed to test each other even once, playing cautiously.

In the 59th minute, Tajikistan were reduced to 10 men.

Playing with a man down, Tajikistan committed themselves to defending and made it hard for the Indian colts to foster a clear goal scoring chance.

Tajikistan struck the match-winning goal in the 80th minute.