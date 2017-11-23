Indian football team static at 105th in latest FIFA rankings

The Indian football team remained static at 105th in the latest FIFA rankings today.

India drew with Myanmar 2-2 at home in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers during this ranking period.



Among the Asian Football Confederation countries, the Indian team occupies 15th, ahead of the likes of Jordan, North Korea and Bahrain.

Iran led the Asian rankings while world champions Germany are on top of world rankings.