 Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City, live score: CHE 0-0 PUN | football | Hindustan Times
Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City, live score: CHE 0-0 PUN

Chennaiyin FC take on FC Pune City in an Indian Super League (ISL) game in Chennai today. Get live score of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City here.

football Updated: Jan 13, 2018 20:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Chennaiyin FC face FC Pune City in an Indian Super League (ISL) game in Chennai today. Get live score of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City here.
Chennaiyin FC face FC Pune City in an Indian Super League (ISL) game in Chennai today. Get live score of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City here. (HT Photo)

Chennaiyin FC take on FC Pune City in an Indian Super League (ISL) game in Chennai today, with both teams knowing that a win will take them to the top spot in the league table. The home side will be without coach John Gregory owing to suspension. Jeje Lalpekhlua and Raphael Augusto have been at the forefront of Chennaiyin’s scoring and will be more than a handful for the Pune defence. Incidentally, Pune coach Ranko Popovic is also serving a four-match ban and the visitors will also have to overcome the absence of their talismanic forward Marcelinho. Get live score of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Pune City here.

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of Chennaiyin vs Pune, click here.

