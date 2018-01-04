Indian Super League: Delhi Dynamos sign Spanish goalkeeper Xabi Irureta

Delhi Dynamos today roped in 31- year-old Spanish goalkeeper Xabi Irureta as their eighth foreign recruit for the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

Born in Ondarroa, Xabi, who has previously excelled in teams such as Eibar and Real Zaragoza in La Liga, will hope to make his mark in the bottom placed Delhi Dynamos team which has just won one game this season.

“Xabi brings a lot of experience and can help us to stabilise our way of playing. I am sure he would fit in well in our scheme and in our game philosophy,” Delhi Dynamos Head Coach Miguel Angel Portugal said.

Xabi started his career with Spanish local side Real Union before he went onto represent Eibar for seven seasons, where he helped the side move from Spanish Segunda Division to the top tier.

“I am excited to welcome Xabi. He brings a lot of experience and has played against the world’s best. He will be a calm and solid presence in our net,” Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said.