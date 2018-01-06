ISL: Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory gets three-match suspension, fined Rs 4 lakhs

Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory has been suspended for three matches and fined Rs 4 Lakhs with immediate effect in the Indian Super League (ISL), the organisers confirmed on Saturday.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee found Gregory in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play) for his offensive remarks to the referee during Chennaiyin FC’s match vs Jamshedpur FC at JRD Tata Sports Complex on 28th December 2017.

Gregory was left fuming after Jamshedpur were awarded a penalty in the first half, right after Jeje Lakpekhlua had put Chennaiyin FC ahead from a spot kick.

The head coach was sent to the stands for his angry reaction but Jamshedpur failed to convert the penalty and subsequently lost a close game 1-0.

This is the second instance this season of an ISL team’s head coach getting suspended for making offensive remarks towards a referee.

FC Pune City head coach Ranko Popovic is currently serving a four match suspension for remarks he made criticising the match referee in the aftermath of Pune’s 2-0 win over FC Goa.

John Gregory will miss Chennaiyin’s home games vs Delhi Dynamos and FC Pune City as well as away fixtures to NorthEast United FC and ATK.

Mirabaje, Sehnaj served suspensions, fines

Delhi Dynamos FC midfielder Matias Mirabaje and Mumbai City FC midfielder Sehnaj Singh were also handed suspensions after the two were sent off during Mumbai’s home game against Delhi on 29th December 2017.

Mirabaje was suspended for four matches and fined Rs 3 lakhs, whereas Sehnaj was given a two-match suspension and fined Rs 2 lakhs.

The two were found in violation of Article 48 (serious infringement) and and Article 49 (misconduct against opponents or persons other than official) by the AIFF.