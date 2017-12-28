ISL: Mumbai City FC look for full points ahead bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos

Mumbai City FC will look to continue their winning momentum here on Friday when they take on Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League, with the visitors on an unwanted run of five consecutive defeats.

While victory would lift the hosts to second on the table, a loss would reflect the inconsistency in their game this season. This will also be their first home game since the defeat to ATK around a week back.

Mumbai FC coach Alexandre Guimaraes sounded cautious a day before they take on another bottom-placed side.

“The reaction from the players and the team was very good in terms of getting up after the loss we had here against ATK,” he told the pre-match press conference. “There’s no easy game. We have to understand that every game is different. If they lose, it’s going to be a very difficult situation for them and thus, they will put up their best game. We can’t underestimate anyone.”

The assistant coach of Delhi Dynamos, Shakti Chauhan, put on a brave face when asked if his side were reeling under pressure given the disastrous start to their campaign. “It’s not about pressure, but it’s high time we start winning games,” he said. “Everything was right. The training and the games were okay but not our finishing. That is where we need to work on.”

Dynamos have conceded 15 goals from six matches, including five against FC Goa, while scoring just five goals in six matches. That should act as an additional boost for the hosts, who boast of a strong back four. It should encourage forward Balwant Singh, an India player, and other attacking players to notch up a few goals. However, Mumbai haven’t been particularly prolific upfront, scoring just seven goals so far.

Chauhan said Delhi Dynamos were aware of Balwant’s stellar form and that there will be adequate plans to keep the former Mohun Bagan forward in check. Balwant has already scored four goals, including two in the last game in Guwahati against NorthEast United, and is fifth overall in the scorers’ table.

Mumbai are favourites considering current form, but ATK too were at the bottom of the table before going on to become the first team this season to take full points at the Mumbai Football Arena this month.