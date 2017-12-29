ISL sees mid-pitch fracas again, two sent-off in Mumbai City FC- Delhi Dynamos FC tie

The first half’s play between Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League (ISL) ended in ugly scenes with another clash on the pitch marring the league.

The hosts were leading 2-0, courtesy goals from skipper Lucian Goian and Everton Santos in the 12th and 43rd minutes when Sehnaj Singh and Matias Mirabaje got into a scuffle in the Mumbai half. Sehnaj was brought down with a poor tackle from behind, and although the referee awarded Delhi a free-kick, the latter got up and pushed the Uruguayan back.

The situation escalated as the two landed blows on each other and had to be separated by teammates before the referee intervened. Both were given the marching orders, but just when it seemed normalcy would return to the pitch, the two could be seen caught in another ugly confrontation in the tunnel, prompting teammates and other officials to leave the pitch to sort things out.

The match resumed after a while, and after a couple of minutes of added time, the referee blew the whistle for half-time. While Delhi seemed on course for yet another loss, Mumbai won’t be happy to lose their midfielder yet again. He had missed their last game due to suspension.

ISL has seen many confrontations in the past, including at the end of the 2015 final between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa, which the former won 3-2.