Jese Rodriguez completes loan move to home town club UD Las Palmas

Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez joined home town club UD Las Palmas on a six-month loan deal on Tuesday, bringing to an end an unhappy six-month spell at French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

“The forward from Gran Canaria Jese Rodriguez will play with UD Las Palmas on loan until June 30, 2016,” Las Palmas said in a statement.

“The express wish of the player to wear the yellow shirt has been fundamental to closing the deal with Paris Saint-Germain.”

Jese joined the French champions on a five-year deal in August for a reported 25 million euros ($26.8 million) from Real Madrid, but scored just twice in 14 appearances for Unai Emery’s side this season.

The 23-year-old will undergo a medical later today and be formally presented in front of the fans at 1800 local time (1700GMT).

“What we have to do is enjoy having Jese,” Las Palmas coach Quique Setien said after his side beat Valencia 3-1 on Monday.

“There is no better place than home at the moment for him to recover his self-belief.”

Las Palmas sit 11th in La Liga, but could still make a late push for European football next season as they trail sixth-placed Villarreal by just six points.