Jose Mourinho accused of 3.3 million euro tax fraud in Spain
Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was accused of “two offences against the public treasury,” the office said in the statement.football Updated: Jun 20, 2017 17:01 IST
Madrid
A Spanish state prosecutor has accused former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho of tax fraud worth 3.3 million euros ($3.7 million) in unpaid taxes.
In a statement released Tuesday, the state prosecutor said Mourinho committed two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012.
READ | Cristiano Ronaldo won’t quit Real Madrid, says club president Florentino Perez
It will now be up to a judge to decide whether to take the matter to court.
Mourinho currently coaches Manchester United.
The accusation against Mourinho comes a week after the Madrid-based prosecutor’s office accused Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo of defrauding Spain’s tax office of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million). Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing.