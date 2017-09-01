Jussi Jaaskelainen signs for ATK ahead of 2017-18 Indian Super League

Two-time ISL champions ATK announced the signing of three more recruits including 42- year-old Finnish goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen, a Bolton Wanderers veteran.

Jussi has appeared in 474 matches for Bolton Wanderers during his sting from 1997-2012, besides also playing for West Ham United, Wigan Athletic.

Join us in welcoming Jussi Jääskeläinen to the team. #ATK #AamarBukeyATK pic.twitter.com/j9yBqEOTc2 — Atlético de Kolkata (@atletidekolkata) August 31, 2017

“Indian football has certainly become an exciting prospect due to the onset of ISL. It gives us a platform to interact with a whole new world of football fans who are equally erudite about the game,” the Finnish said in a media statement.

“I have heard about the fans in Kolkata from team management and hoping to be a part of ATK’s winning legacy.”

The Indian footballers signed today were former Bengaluru FC central midfielder Darren Caldeira and left back Nallappan Mohanraj who had been a part of ATK in 2015 season.

“I welcome the boys into the ATK family. We believe that this year our team is comprised of really dynamic Indian and foreign recruits and I am happy with three more exciting talented players who are all set to exhibit their skills. We look forward to an exciting season ahead,” principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said.