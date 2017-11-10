Kaka, Zinedine Zidane, Xabi Alonso and Del Piero pose for star-studded selfie

Kaka, Zinedine Zidane, Xabi Alonso and Alessandro Del Piero got together for a selfie in Moscow that will leave a lasting memory for the sport’s fans.

The selfie was posted by Kaka and will no doubt have sent many long-time football fans on a trip down memory lane.

These four players share World Cup wins, two Ballon d’Or awards and four FIFA Player of the Year awards between them.

Alguém a fim de uma peladinha ⚽️??? #heretocreate A post shared by Kaká (@kaka) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:56am PST

They have also won five UEFA Champions League trophies between them, apart from numerous league and domestic championships.

Xabi Alonso recently announced his retirement and aims to go into coaching. Kaka is also expected to hang up his boots soon, having played his last Major League Soccer (MLS) for Orlando City last month.

Alessandro Del Piero left Juventus in 2012 and played for A-League side Sydney FC for two years. He then spent one year in the Indian Super League (ISL) with the Delhi Dynamos.

Zinedine Zidane coached Real Madrid’s youth team and has since guided the senior side to back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies, a La Liga title and a FIFA Club World Cup among other honours.