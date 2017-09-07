Kalu Uche signs for Delhi Dynamos ahead of 2017-18 Indian Super League season

Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos announced the signing of Nigerian forward Kalu Uche as their fourth foreigner for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

This will be Kalu Uche’s second stint in the tournament after previously plying his trade with FC Pune City in 2015 He had scored four times in 11 appearances then.

The former Super Eagles forward last represented Spanish second division side UD Almeria. The 34-year old’s signing will add experience and sharpness to the frontline of the Lions.

Let's break the silence and welcome the experienced forward, Kalu Uche, to Delhi Dynamos FC. #RoarWithTheLions

— Delhi Dynamos FC (@DelhiDynamos) September 7, 2017

The striker has previously represented the likes of Levante, Espanyol in Spanish La Liga and Bordeaux in the French Ligue 1. He has also scored five times for Nigeria in 36 appearances, including 2 goals in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Kalu began his career with Nigerian side Enyimba International before moving to Wisla Krakow in Poland, where he won the top division title thrice and the Polish Cup on two occasions.

Kalu then went onto represent Almeria for six seasons, helping the side achieve promotion to the Spanish top division.

The veteran forward has also had short spells in Turkey with Kasimpasa and in Qatar with El Jaish and Al Rayyan.

“I am happy to welcome Kalu to the Delhi Dynamos squad this year. Kalu brings a lot of experience to the team having played for Nigerian national team, has had over 175 appearances for Almeria, as well as having played in the ISL in 2015,” Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said.

“Kalu will bring toughness in both mentally and physically to the team and I look forward to seeing him make a mark on the ISL this year,” Sharma said.