Late Alexis Sanchez penalty gives Arsenal 1-0 win vs Burnley in Premier League

Alexis Sanchez scored a last-minute penalty to give Arsenal a 1-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

James Tarkowski was adjudged to have pushed Aaron Ramsey in the area and Sanchez coolly put away the penalty two minutes into added time to secure a vital three points for Arsenal.

It was only the second away victory in the Premier League for the Gunners this season and came against a Burnley side that came into the game on a three-match winning streak, in which it had not conceded.

The win moves Arsenal back above Tottenham and into the top four, but it could fall 12 points behind leader Manchester City, which plays Huddersfield later on Sunday.

With Mesut Ozil absent through illness, Arsenal struggled to create openings. Ramsey wasted its best moment of the first half as he half-volleyed over the bar when unmarked in the box.

Burnley posed a constant threat with its physicality and came close to breaking the deadlock when Petr Cech tipped Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s strike onto the post.