Leeds, former FA Cup winners, knocked out by fourth-tier side Newport County

football Updated: Jan 07, 2018 20:49 IST
Leeds United crashed out in the early rounds of the FA Cup for the second successive season, having lost to Sutton United in the previous season.
Fourth-tier Newport County stunned former FA Cup winners Leeds United with a last-gasp 2-1 win in the third round to spark a joyous pitch invasion at their Rodney Parade ground on Sunday.

The Welsh club seemed to have earned themselves a replay as the clock ticked into the 90th minute but Shawn McCoulsky’s header sparked wild celebrations.

Leeds, sixth in the second tier Championship, went ahead through Gaetano Berardi’s ninth-minute strike and appeared to be heading through until Conor Shaughnessy’s own goal 15 minutes from fulltime.

After McCoulsky’s headed winner, Leeds’ day went from bad to worse as they had Samuel Saiz sent off in stoppage time.

It is the second season in succession Leeds have suffered a humiliating exit in the Cup after losing to minor league Sutton United in the fourth round last time.

