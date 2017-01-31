Leonardo Ulloa hurt by Claudio Ranieri ‘betrayal’, wants Leicester City exit

Leonardo Ulloa seems to have taken a leaf out of Dimitri Payet’s book when it comes to venting out his frustrations on Twitter regarding a transfer deal.

After Payet refused to play for West Ham, he was eventually granted a transfer out of the London club and now Ulloa is attempting to coerce Leicester City to do the same.

Via his Twitter account, Ulloa (@Ciclone1923) wrote that Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri had betrayed him.

With all respect for LCFC FANS.

I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them... — Jose Leonardo Ulloa (@Ciclone1923) January 30, 2017

Ulloa was tweeting in response to reports that Ranieri had turned down a transfer offer from Sunderland after initially telling him that he was free to leave the club.

Read More | Dimitri Payet’s car damaged by fans, teammates remove him from Whatsapp group

Having started just one game for the Foxes this season, Ulloa has cut a frustrated figure on the fringes of the Leicester team ever since the arrival of Islam Slimani at the start of the season. Slimani was brought for GBP 29-million, which is a club-record signing.

Ulloa arrived at Leicester for a then club-record transfer fee of GBP 8 million in July 2014. He scored 11 goals in 37 Premier League appearances (of which he started 29 games) in his first season but played a bit role behind Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki in the title-winning 2015-16 season, scoring just six goals in 33 appearances (starting only seven games).

With Slimani also ahead of him in the pecking order, Ulloa was told by Ranieri that he would be permitted to leave should a suitable offer be received.

“The manager has been telling me for the last three months that if an offer of four or five million (pounds) was arriving he would help me to leave,” Ulloa told Sky Sports in an interview following his Twitter outburst.

“My understanding is that there are offers bigger than that which are not being considered. Today he tells me he wants me to stay. If I stay at the club it’s going to effect my future and my career (sic),” he continued.

According to reports in the British media, Leicester had rejected a GBP seven-million pund offer from Sunderland because Ranieri did not want to sell a player to a relegation rival. Leicester are currently 15th in the Premier League table, six points ahead of bottom-placed Sunderland’s 15 points.