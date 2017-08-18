Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead sports stars in condemning Barcelona attack

Football icons and longtime rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo joined Spanish sports stars around the world in expressing their grief after Thursday’s terror attack in Barcelona left 13 people dead.

Barcelona’s most famous street Las Ramblas was packed with tourists when a van drove into the crowds, leaving scenes of carnage.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez express grief on Barcelona attack which killed 13

“I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, in addition to totally rejecting any act of violence,” Barcelona star Messi, 30, wrote on Instagram.

Quiero mandar mis condolencias y todo mi apoyo a las familias y amigos de las víctimas del terrible atentado en nuestra amada Barcelona, además de rechazar totalmente cualquier acto de violencia. No nos vamos a rendir, somos muchos más los que queremos vivir en un mundo en paz, sin odio y donde el respeto y la tolerancia sean las bases de la convivencia. A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

“We are not going to give up, there are many more of us who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence,” added the Argentine who arrived in the Catalan capital as a teenager 14 years ago.

Real Madrid’s Portuguese star Ronaldo took to social media to express his shock at the attack which also left more than 50 injured.

READ | Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo top nominees for Best FIFA Men’s Player

“Dismayed at the news coming from Barcelona. All the support and solidarity (to) the family and friends of the victims,” he wrote on Twitter.

Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017

Like Ronaldo and Messi, other athletes took to social network in an outpouring of solidarity with the Catalan capital.

“All my support for the families affected and the city,” Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal wrote on Twitter, while his great friend, basketball player Pau Gasol, declared himself “devastated by what happened on the Ramblas in Barcelona. All my support for the victims, wounded and relatives in these difficult times.”

Destrozado por lo que ha ocurrido en Barcelona! Todo mi apoyo a las familias afectadas y a la ciudad. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 17, 2017

All my support to the victims and their families during these incredibly tough times. #Barcelona — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 17, 2017

All football clubs in the Spanish first and second divisions will observe a minute’s silence in memory of the victims when the new La Liga season starts on Friday.

“All clubs will pay homage to the victims and their families after the tragedy in Barcelona,” Spanish league officials said in a statement.

READ | Real Madrid’s confidence contrasts with Barcelona’s concern as La Liga begins

Spanish three-time world motorcycling champion Marc Marquez, also a Catalonia native, accompanied his message with an image of a circle formed with the motto “I love Barcelona” surrounding that same expression in Catalan with a big heart.

Commocionat pel que ha passat a Barcelona. Impotència màxima... 🙏🏻 Conmocionado por lo sucedido en Barcelona! Impotencia máxima... pic.twitter.com/5uYezMnX1J — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) August 17, 2017

From Portugal, Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas wrote: “What sadness, all my solidarity with the victims and their families. A lot of strength Barcelona.”

Que tristeza. Toda mi solidaridad con las víctimas y sus familias. Mucha fuerza Barcelona — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 17, 2017

And from Paris, a city that has also suffered similar terror outrages, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish coach Unai Emery was “very saddened by the news coming from Barcelona, unfortunately one more black day. All my support for the victims and their families “

Muy triste por las noticias que llegan de #Barcelona, por desgracia un día negro más. Todo mi apoyo a las víctimas y a sus familias. — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) August 17, 2017

“No to terrorism. No to the dictatorship of fear. Stop terrorism,” wrote Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Twitter, with the image of a broken heart.

Barcelona. 💔

No al terrorismo. No a la dictadura del miedo.#StopTerrorism — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) August 17, 2017

FC Barcelona took to Twitter: “Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona.”

Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017

Barcelona also said their players would wear black armbands in their home game against Real Betis on Sunday.

Real Madrid issued an official statement expressing “its deepest sorrow regarding the attack which has taken place in the city of Barcelona and the club stands together with the victims, their families and their friends.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo’s appeal against 5-game ban for pushing referee rejected

“It also hopes for the quickest possible recovery to all those injured in the incident.”

Villarreal, meanwhile, decided to suspend the official presentation of Colombian striker Carlos Bacca “as a sign of mourning” for the attack.

#VillarrealTV | Fernando Roig anunció el aplazamiento de la presentación de @carlos7bacca en solidaridad con las víctimas de #Barcelona.🙏 pic.twitter.com/x8RvdOnnCf — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 17, 2017

From the world of cycling, the general director of the Vuelta, which begins Saturday in the French city of Nimes, said: “We are dismayed by the dramatic attack in Barcelona and our condemnation of these events is total.”