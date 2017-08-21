Lionel Messi headed for Manchester City? No way, says Barcelona official

The rumour that Lionel Messi is headed for Manchester City is only getting stronger. According to reports in the British media on Monday, Manchester City are ready to break the world transfer record and meet forward Lionel Messi’s 275 million Pounds buyout clause at Barcelona.

It is learnt that City officials have met Messi’s representatives in a Barcelona restaurant to discuss the possibility of a move for the 30-year-old Argentine to the Premier League giants.

Messi, 30, agreed a new four-year contract with Barca last month which would have made him the highest paid player on the planet. But Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre incredibly revealed the deal is yet to be signed, said the Sun.

‘MATTER OF TIME’

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez assured it is only a matter of time before Lionel Messi signs a new contract with the La Liga giants.

Messi agreed a new deal until 2021 last month, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to officially put pen to paper.

The news has raised questions over Messi’s future at Camp Nou following Neymar’s world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

But Fernandez allayed those fears following Barca’s season-opening 2-0 win over Real Betis in La Liga.

“The agreement with Messi is total,” Fernandez told beIN Sports.

“We are just looking for the right time for the signature.”

Messi was in the thick of the action as Barca – who held a minute’s silence to honour the victims of Thursday’s terrorist attack in the city – kicked-off the LaLiga season with three points thanks to Sergi Roberto and an Alin Tosca own goal.

