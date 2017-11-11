Lionel Messi reveals club he wants to join post Barcelona, asks new clause

Lionel Messi, whose contract with FC Barcelona ends in 2018, has finally revealed name of the club that he wants to move from the La Liga giants.

Messi, 30, has also asked for a release clause be inserted into his new Barcelona contract. The Argentina star has not yet signed a new deal with Barcelona that could keep him at the club until 2021.

READ | Lionel Messi reveals ‘embarrassment’ over return from Argentina retirement

According to Diario Gol, Messi wants the new clause in his contract to enable him to leave the club whenever he wants. The five-time best player of the year added that it is his dream to join Argentinian club Newell’s Old Boys after Barcelona. This is the same club where he started his career as a young boy. He played in the Rosario outfit’s youth team from 1994 to 2000.

“I still have to play in Newell’s and that is my dream,” Messi told Ole. “But, as I was saying recently, I do not know what will happen a few years from now or how I will be to come back.

READ | Lionel Messi presents 2018 FIFA World Cup ball in Moscow

“I would love it and I always said it but I hope I can continue at this level to get back to Newell’s because it’s what I dreamed since I was little.”

Messi was spotted by Barcelona scouts at the Argentinian club. In 2001, he joined Barca’s world-famous La Masia academy and has since then been playing only for Barcelona.