Live, 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia: Countdown to Kremlin draw

Football dignitaries and international media will converge on the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Friday, December 1 for the eagerly anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup draw. The ceremony is due to kick-off at 8:30 PM IST, with a host of familiar faces from the world of football set to be involved. The 2018 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony gives Russia the chance to showcase the cities and stadiums that will host the 32 teams next June and July. Former England striker Gary Lineker, the 1986 World Cup’s Golden Boot winner as leading goalscorer, and Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya are the main presenters. Get live coverage of the FIFA World Cup draw here.

3:27 PM IST: Eight legends will act as draw assistants during the ceremony: France’s Laurent Blanc, England goalkeeping great Gordon Banks, Cafu of Brazil, Italy’s Fabio Cannavaro, Uruguayan Diego Forlan, Argentina legend Diego Maradona, Spain’s Carles Puyol and Nikita Simonya of Russia.

What is the format of the draw?

The 32 teams are split into four pots, with Russia and the seven highest-ranked nations in pot one, and the lowest-ranked teams in pot four. Each group will have one team from each pot, but there will be restrictions in terms of teams from the same confederations. There can be no more than two European nations in any one group, while there may only be a single country from each of the other confederations.

Servicemen practice at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 30, 2017 on the eve of the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. (AFP)

Who is in the draw?

The line-up for the draw is as follows:

Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France.

Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia.

Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran.

Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia.

When is the World Cup?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup gets started on June 14 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and will see hosts Russia face a team from pot two. The group stage will run for exactly two weeks, with the knockout phase then beginning on June 30, two days after the final Group H contests. The final will take place on July 15, with the Luzhniki the setting once again.