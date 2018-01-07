 Bengaluru FC vs ATK, Indian Super League, football, highlights: BEN 1-0 ATK | football | Hindustan Times
Bengaluru FC vs ATK, Indian Super League, football, highlights: BEN 1-0 ATK

Bengaluru FC defeated ATK 1-0 in an Indian Super League game in Bengaluru on Sunday. Catch highlights of Bengaluru FC vs ATK, Indian Super League football, here.

football Updated: Jan 07, 2018 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Bengaluru FC defeated ATK 1-0 in an Indian Super League game in Bengaluru. Catch highlights of Bengaluru FC vs ATK, Indian Super League football, here.
Bengaluru FC defeated ATK 1-0 in an Indian Super League game in Bengaluru. Catch highlights of Bengaluru FC vs ATK, Indian Super League football, here.(HT Photo)

Sunil Chhetri scored the winner as Bengaluru FC defeated ATK 1-0 in an Indian Super League clash in Bengaluru on Sunday. The win took Bengaluru FC to the top of the ISL standings. The Albert Roca-coached side has 18 points from 9 games, with second-placed Chennaiyin FC, who drew 2-2 against Delhi Dynamos FC in Chennai on Sunday, just a point behind from an equal number of games. This is Bengaluru FC’s debut season in the Indian Super League. Catch highlights of Bengaluru FC vs ATK, Indian Super League football, here.

If you can’t view the full score of Bengaluru FC vs ATK, then click here.

