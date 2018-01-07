Bengaluru FC vs ATK, Indian Super League, football, highlights: BEN 1-0 ATK

Sunil Chhetri scored the winner as Bengaluru FC defeated ATK 1-0 in an Indian Super League clash in Bengaluru on Sunday. The win took Bengaluru FC to the top of the ISL standings. The Albert Roca-coached side has 18 points from 9 games, with second-placed Chennaiyin FC, who drew 2-2 against Delhi Dynamos FC in Chennai on Sunday, just a point behind from an equal number of games. This is Bengaluru FC’s debut season in the Indian Super League. Catch highlights of Bengaluru FC vs ATK, Indian Super League football, here.

