Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, Indian Super League, football highlights: CHE 2-2 DEL

Chennaiyin FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Delhi Dynamos in an Indian Super League game in Chennai on Sunday. On a six-game losing streak prior to this game, Delhi Dynamos took the lead through winger David Ngaihte in the 24th minute. Chennaiyin, however, struck back through Jeje Lalpekhlua in the 42nd minute to restore parity. Jeje struck again in the 51st minute to give his side the lead, but the visitors managed to grab a point from the game after Guyon Fernandez struck in the 90th minute to make it 2-2. Get highlights of Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, Indian Super League, football, here.

If you can’t view the full score of Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, then click here.