Delhi Dynamos FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League highlights: DEL 1-3 KER

Kerala Blasters FC notched their second win of the Indian Super League (ISL) season as they defeated Delhi Dynamos FC 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Iain Hume scored a hattrick for the visitors, with two of his goals coming in the dying stages, to steal the game away from Delhi. With the win, Kerala Blasters have climbed to sixth in the standings with 11 points from nine games, while Delhi Dynamos remain rooted to the bottom with just four points from their nine games. Catch highlights of Delhi Dynamos FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League, football, here.

