Delhi Dynamos FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League highlights: DEL 1-3 KER

Delhi Dynamos FC and Kerala Blasters FC face off in an Indian Super League clash in New Delhi today. Catch highlights of Delhi Dynamos FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League, football, here.

football Updated: Jan 10, 2018 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Delhi Dynamos FC lost 1-3 to Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League clash in New Delhi. Catch highlights of Delhi Dynamos FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League, football, here.
Delhi Dynamos FC lost 1-3 to Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League clash in New Delhi. Catch highlights of Delhi Dynamos FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League, football, here.(HT photo)

Kerala Blasters FC notched their second win of the Indian Super League (ISL) season as they defeated Delhi Dynamos FC 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Iain Hume scored a hattrick for the visitors, with two of his goals coming in the dying stages, to steal the game away from Delhi. With the win, Kerala Blasters have climbed to sixth in the standings with 11 points from nine games, while Delhi Dynamos remain rooted to the bottom with just four points from their nine games. Catch highlights of Delhi Dynamos FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League, football, here.

If you can’t view the full scorecard of Delhi Dynamos FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, then click here.

