Live - FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League, football, live score

FC Goa will look to get their campaign back on track after the shock loss to strugglers NorthEast United FC when they host Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Margao on Thursday. It will be a battle of the opposites as the team that has scored the most number of goals hosts the team that has conceded the least. FC Goa scored at a rate of 2.5 goals per match, scoring 20 in eight games so far. But Jamshedpur have let in just four goals in as many matches, and as the visiting head coach Steve Coppell put it, it looks like offence versus defence on paper. Catch live score of FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League, football, here.

