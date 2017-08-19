India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football, full score: Balwant Singh gives IND win

Stephen Constantine-coached India faced Mauritius in the first game of the tri-nation football series in Mumbai. India were trailing early in the game thanks to a deflected effort from Louis Marco Dorza but Robin Singh equalised for India just a little before half-time. The scores were level at half time. In the second half, debutant Balwant Singh converted a chance to give India the lead. It proved to be the winning goal for the hosts. Get full score of India vs Mauritius and highlights here. (LIVE STREAMING)

21:59 hrs IST: And that’s full time, and India have won the game 2-1. It was a hard-fought victory mainly because Mauritius scored first, but the result is a good one for Stephen Constantine’s men.

21:53 hrs IST: 5 minutes have been added on as injury time.

21:50 hrs IST: At this point, India are probably getting a hard-earned victory. The performance will probably raise a few questions, even if the result is the right one.

21:43 hrs IST: Unless something drastic happens, India will take home the win. Mauritius are looking flustered whilst India are keeping calm.

21:35 hrs IST: Less than 20 minutes of the game left now. Can India hold on to this lead?

21:26 hrs IST: GOAL! Balwant Singh gives India the lead with a slightly scuffed shot that the ‘keeper really should have saved. Again, Indian fans won’t complain! And neither will Balwant Singh, who scores on his international debut.

21:16 hrs IST: Surprisingly, it is still Mauritius who seem to be taking most of the initiative with the ball. India need to step their game up a bit here.

21:10 hrs IST: Three young players make their debuts for India tonight:

21:05 hrs IST: Time for the second half now. Will India stamp their dominance on the game?

20:50 hrs IST: And it is half time, with the game level at 1-1. Mauritius took the lead with a deflected shot but India equalised with a good - albeit partially offside - effort of their own. This has been a decent game so far. Stay tuned for updates from the second half.

20:40 hrs IST: GOAL! India hit back! Robin Singh slots one beautifully past the ‘keeper, despite looking a little bit offside. Indian fans don’t care though!

20:36 hrs IST: The result might be going the wrong way as of now, but Indian fans are in fine voice tonight.

20:28 hrs IST: This is definitely going against the grain here. India need to hit back, and fast.

20:18 hrs IST: GOAL! Mauritius lead! This is not a typo! Some steady passing around the box, some poor defending from India, and a deflected shot from Louis Marco Dorza gives the underdogs the lead.

20:13 hrs IST: India are finally settling into a bit of a passing rhythm here. Now they need to make the most of what possession they have. That being said, the first shot on target tonight came from Joseph Kevin of Mauritius. It didn’t trouble Subrata Paul though.

20:08 hrs IST: It’s been a fairly solid start for both sides so far. Mauritius don’t look too shabby, even though their play in the final third leaves a bit to be desired.

20:02 hrs IST: And we are officially underway!

19:55 hrs IST: The teams are now making their way out onto the ground.

19:45 hrs IST: Jackichand Singh, who starts today, has said this series will put them in a good position for the game against Macau. India must now prove that this series, whose extravagant spending has left many baffled, is worth all the hype and expenditure.

19:35 hrs IST: We’re just a few minutes away from kick-off now. Here’s a fun fact: India have won 13 of their last 15 international games. Can they make it 14 out of 16 after today?

19:10 hrs IST: India go into this game on a rich vein of form and are easily the favourites to emerge victorious. But it wouldn’t be too wise to count out Mauritius before a ball is even kicked.

18:45 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to live coverage of India vs Mauritius, the first game of the tri-nation series that India are partaking in to prepare for their AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Macau.

It should be fair to say that playing against stronger teams would have helped the Indian football team prepare in a much better way for their AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Macau on September 5. (Read: AIFF wastes crores on low-key tourney)

Stephen Constantine, Indian football team’s head coach, has said the tri-nation series will give him an opportunity to try out new players. Sandesh Jhingan will lead the side.

India is on top of the AFC Asian Cup qualifying Group A at the moment, courtesy back-to-back victories over Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Macau will be an altogether different challenge and Constantine will surely assess the strengths and weaknesses of his side in these games.