Live - ISL 2017-18, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, football live score

Friday night’s India Super League match in Guwahati presents an opportunity for NorthEast United FC to capitalise on Bengaluru FC’s weakness in front of goal and their low morale after the defeat in Goa. NorthEast United FC themselves secured an important win against Delhi Dynamos in the previous match and are now confident they can add to their winning tally. Bengaluru FC however, will have their talismanic striker and captain, Sunil Chhetri, available. The India captain has joined the team after tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend. Follow ISL football live score between NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC here. Match starts at 8 PM IST. (POINTS TABLE | RESULTS | SCHEDULE)

If you are unable to get the football score and updates of NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match, then click here.