Live - ISL, FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC, live score: PUN 3-0 NEU at half-time

FC Pune City seek to get back to winning ways at home without suspended coach Ranko Popovic as they host NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune today. Pune moved into the top four of the ISL standings with an away victory against FC Goa. They have also recorded an away victory against a defensively solid Jamshedpur FC. They will now look to overturn their patchy home form against NorthEast United FC, a team that languishing in the bottom half of the table. Get live score of FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC here.

