ISL, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, full score: JAM 0-1 CHE

Jamshedpur FC went down to league leaders Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in what was a tightly contested affair. The deadlock was not broken until the first half was about to end. Jamshedpur’s Mehtab Hossain handled inside the penalty area and the visitors were awarded a spot kick, which was duly converted by Jeje Lalpekhlua. The home team won a penalty almost immediately thereafter, but Kervens Belfort’s effort was well-saved. The second half remained tight but in the end, it was Jeje’s goal that ensured Chennaiyin FC left the city with all three points. Get full score of Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, here.

If you are unable to see the full score of Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, click here.