ISL, Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos, highlights: MUM thrash DEL 4-0

Mumbai City FC defeated Delhi Dynamos FC 4-0 in a lop-sided contest in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. For Mumbai, Lucian Goian (12 minutes), Everton Santos (43’), Thiago Santos (49’), Balwant Singh (79’) were the scorers. Second-placed Mumbai now have 13 points from eight matches while Delhi are bottom-placed with three points from seven matches. Get highlights of Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, here.

