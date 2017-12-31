Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League, highlights: BEN beat KER 3-1

Bengaluru FC returned to winning ways in the Indian Super League on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. After a goalless first half, Sunil Chhetri scored from the penalty spot at the hour mark to give Bengaluru the lead. Miku then added two more goals for Bengaluru late in the game to give the two-time I-League champions a 3-0 lead. Courage Pekuson pulled back a consolation goals for Blasters in stoppage time. Get highlights of Indian Super League, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, here.

If you cannot view the scorecard of Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, then click here.