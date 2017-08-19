Live streaming of India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series: Where to get live scores

Indian football team will take on Mauritius in the first game of the tri-nation football series on Saturday, August 19. The series will be important for Stephen Constantine-coached India when it comes to preparing for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Macau. Live streaming of India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series will be available online from 7:50 PM IST. (LIVE SCORE OF INDIA vs MAURITIUS)

Match timing

India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series -- Match 1 will start at 19:50 hrs IST on Saturday.

Live football score and updates

The live score and updates of India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series -- Match 1, will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

Live streaming

India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series -- Match 1 will be streamed live on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Broadcast

India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series -- Match 1 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Match Venue

India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series -- Match 1 will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.