Live streaming of India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series: Where to get live scores

Live streaming of India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series will be available online. India will play Mauritius for the first time when they face off against the tiny island nation in the first match of the tri-nation series on Saturday.

football Updated: Aug 19, 2017 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
The Indian football team during a practice session in Mumbai ahead of their tri-nation series opener against Mauritius. Live streaming of India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series will be available online from 7:50 PM IST.
The Indian football team during a practice session in Mumbai ahead of their tri-nation series opener against Mauritius. Live streaming of India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series will be available online from 7:50 PM IST.(AIFF )

Indian football team will take on Mauritius in the first game of the tri-nation football series on Saturday, August 19. The series will be important for Stephen Constantine-coached India when it comes to preparing for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Macau. Live streaming of India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series will be available online from 7:50 PM IST. (LIVE SCORE OF INDIA vs MAURITIUS)

(Read | India vs Mauritius in tri-nation football, Stephen Constantine may test bench)

Match timing

India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series -- Match 1 will start at 19:50 hrs IST on Saturday.

Live football score and updates

The live score and updates of India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series -- Match 1, will be available on www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(Read | AIFF’s multi-million splurge on tri-nation football series defies logic)

Live streaming

India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series -- Match 1 will be streamed live on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Broadcast

India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series -- Match 1 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Match Venue

India vs Mauritius, tri-nation football series -- Match 1 will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

