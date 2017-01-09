Live Streaming of The Best FIFA Awards: Where to watch it live

Live streaming of the inaugural edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards is available. FIFA will honour the standout performances from 2016.

FIFA will live stream the event on their YouTube Channel (FIFA TV) and on FIFA.com, starting at 11 PM IST. There will also be live updates on FIFA’s Twitter (@FIFAcom) and on their Instagram account (@FIFAWorldCup).

Cristiano Ronaldo is a front-runner for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, with Lionel Messi his biggest rival. With Ronaldo haviong already won the Ballon D’Or, will he make it a grand double or will Messi steal the limelight?

There are several categories of awards in this event. The Best FIFA Women’s Player Award, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award, The FIFA Puskás Award 2016, The FIFA Fair Play Award and the FIFA fan award.