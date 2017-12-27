Liverpool F.C. agree deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton

Virgil van Dijk’s protracted move from Southampton to Liverpool F.C. has been completed, with the reported £75million fee a world record for a defender.

The 26-year old will join the Premier League club in January and is set to be assigned the number 4 jersey, according to the club’s official website.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk,” a statement on the club’s website said.

Liverpool had pursued the defender throughout the 2017 summer transfer window but were unable to seal a move for the Netherlands international.

The centre-back, who has put in consistent performances for Southampton, will add some much needed depth and experience to the Liverpool back line, an area that has long been identified as a point of weakness for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

(With inputs from OmniSport and AFP)