 Liverpool F.C. agree deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton
Virgil van Dijk’s protracted move from Southampton to Liverpool has been completed, with the 26-year old set to join the club in January for a reported world record fee of £75million for a defender.

football Updated: Dec 27, 2017 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Liverpool confirmed Virgil van Dijk will join the English Premier League club from Southampton in what is set to be a world record transfer for a defender. Following a long-running pursuit of the Netherlands international, Liverpool announced on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 that a deal has been agreed with Southampton. (AP)

Virgil van Dijk’s protracted move from Southampton to Liverpool F.C. has been completed, with the reported £75million fee a world record for a defender.

The 26-year old will join the Premier League club in January and is set to be assigned the number 4 jersey, according to the club’s official website.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk,” a statement on the club’s website said.

Liverpool had pursued the defender throughout the 2017 summer transfer window but were unable to seal a move for the Netherlands international.

The centre-back, who has put in consistent performances for Southampton, will add some much needed depth and experience to the Liverpool back line, an area that has long been identified as a point of weakness for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

(With inputs from OmniSport and AFP)

