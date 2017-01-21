Liverpool F.C. want to keep pressure on Chelsea F.C. in Premier League

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has challenged his team-mates to keep the pressure on Chelsea when they host relegation-threatened Swansea.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are seven points behind Chelsea in third place after losing ground in the title race following a frustrating 1-1 draw against bitter rivals Manchester United last weekend.

But Origi is convinced Liverpool can still win a first title since 1990.

“I think it’s very tight above us at the moment, but you just have to look at it game by game,” Origi said.

“There are still a lot of big games, important games, so we have to stay together and finish well.”

Matip cleared by FIFA

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been cleared to return to action with the Premier League club after FIFA resolved the Cameroon international’s status on Friday.

Matip recently claimed he had retired from international football and did not want to play for Cameroon despite their attempts to call him up for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

As a result of the confusion over his availability, Matip was withdrawn from Liverpool’s squad from their last two matches against Manchester United and Plymouth while the club sought clarity on his eligibility.

But the Reds confirmed world governing body FIFA had told them there was no case against the centre-back, meaning he can now be considered for selection by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

“Liverpool FC can confirm that all charges against the club and its player Joel Matip have been dismissed by FIFA following confirmation this evening from world football’s governing body,” a statement on the club’s website read.

“The club had requested FIFA to provide guidance on Matip’s eligibility after a complaint had been made by FECAFOOT to FIFA concerning the player’s purported call-up to the Cameroon national team for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Following FIFA’s ruling, the club now considers the player available for selection.”

However, as the decision came so late on Friday, it remains to be seen whether Matip will be involved in the squad for Liverpool’s league clash with Swansea at Anfield on Saturday.