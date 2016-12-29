Liverpool FC interested in signing Arsenal FC forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool FC are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal FC’s 23-year old forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the start of the next season.

According to English daily The Guardian, the English footballer is not happy with the lack of first-team football at the Emirates and he can become the first summer signing for Jurgen Klopp.

According to the report, Liverpool FC is monitoring Oxlade-Chamberlain’s potential availability from Arsenal FC as Klopp is looking for extra depth in the squad to sustain a challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea while Liverpool are currently second and will face title favourities Manchester City in their next encounter.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has 18 months left in his contract and at present, his valuation is pegged in the region of 20 to 25 million pounds.