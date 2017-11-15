 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted to hospital due to illness | football | Hindustan Times
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted to hospital due to illness

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after feeling ill and missed training.

Nov 15, 2017
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp went to hospital after feeling unwell and missed Wednesday’s training session, the Premier League club said.

“Juergen Klopp has attended a hospital appointment today as a precautionary measure, after feeling ill,” the club said in a statement.

“He is being assessed by doctors and will be absent from training on Wednesday as a result.”

No details were given about Klopp’s illness but the club confirmed the 50-year-old German is expected to be released on Wednesday evening and may require further check-ups.

Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

