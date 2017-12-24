 Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson out of Swansea City clash with injury | football | Hindustan Times
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson out of Swansea City clash with injury

Jurgen Klopp is concerned that Jordan Henderson could be ruled out for a chunk of Liverpool’s busy festive season schedule

football Updated: Dec 24, 2017 15:15 IST
Liverpool have received a major blow in the form of Jordan Henderson's injury.
Liverpool have received a major blow in the form of Jordan Henderson's injury.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will miss Tuesday’s Premier League game against Swansea City due to a hamstring injury, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Henderson, 27, was replaced by James Milner in the early stages of Friday’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal and Klopp is concerned that the England international could be ruled out for a chunk of Liverpool’s busy festive season schedule.

“The problem is that Hendo will not feature for sure, he is out,” Klopp told the club’s website.

