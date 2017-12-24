Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson out of Swansea City clash with injury

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will miss Tuesday’s Premier League game against Swansea City due to a hamstring injury, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Henderson, 27, was replaced by James Milner in the early stages of Friday’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal and Klopp is concerned that the England international could be ruled out for a chunk of Liverpool’s busy festive season schedule.

Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the Boxing Day clash with @SwansOfficial.



Injury latest on the #LFC captain: https://t.co/EO4mQAx3pq pic.twitter.com/uVy6RIX18N — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 23, 2017

“The problem is that Hendo will not feature for sure, he is out,” Klopp told the club’s website.