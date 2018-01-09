 Look away, Liverpool fans! Luis Suarez welcomes Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona | football | Hindustan Times
Look away, Liverpool fans! Luis Suarez welcomes Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho’s first full day as a FC Barcelona player included a welcome message from former Liverpool F.C. teammate Luis Suarez.

football Updated: Jan 09, 2018 19:59 IST
By Joe Wright
Luis Suarez, who played alongside Philippe Coutinho at Anfield until he joined FC Barcelona in 2014, is looking forward to great success alongside his new teammate.
Luis Suarez, who played alongside Philippe Coutinho at Anfield until he joined FC Barcelona in 2014, is looking forward to great success alongside his new teammate.(Twitter )

Luis Suarez has vowed to help Philippe Coutinho achieve his dreams following his transfer from Liverpool F.C. to FC Barcelona.

The Brazil star finalised his move to Camp Nou on Monday, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract after a reported fee of €160million was agreed between the clubs.

(Read | Barcelona new signing Philippe Coutinho ruled out for three weeks)

Suarez, who played alongside Coutinho at Anfield until he joined Barca in 2014, is looking forward to great success alongside his new teammate.

Writing on Twitter alongside a picture with Coutinho, Suarez said: “Welcome my friend, how nice [it] is to share [a] team with you again.

“Lots of success in this new stage [sic], we will achieve them all together!”

